Aptoide becomes 1st alternative app store on US Google Play

Aptoide's launch follows a long legal fight (with Epic in the mix) that finally cleared the way for rivals on Google Play.

Right now, Aptoide is only available on the US Play Store, but you can still sideload it elsewhere.

This could inspire other big names like Epic and Amazon to join in, while Google has announced plans to launch a Registered App Store program worldwide, with those plans still appearing to be in the works outside the US.

If you're into trying new apps and games, things are about to get a lot more interesting!