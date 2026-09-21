Apurva.ai lens opens to development sector backed by Nandan Nilekani
Apurva.ai's LENS, an AI-powered tool backed by Nandan Nilekani, is expanding from a single-organization workspace to a platform open to the whole development sector.
The goal? Make it easier for groups working on social challenges to share knowledge and insights, all while keeping data private and letting users retain control over what they keep private and what they choose to share.
LENS surfaces over 500,000 community perspectives
LENS has already helped organizations across the Global South surface more than 500,000 community perspectives.
Early users like SELCO Foundation and Resilience Action Network Africa have used it for spotting trends and sparking conversations in places like Kenya and Sierra Leone.
As Nilekani puts it, LENS can unite research and community insights, turning scattered info into practical ideas that travel far.