AR1001 could slow early-stage Alzheimer's memory loss by nearly 1-third
A new study suggests AR1001, a pill similar to Viagra, could slow down memory loss in people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease by nearly one-third.
The trial, run across 13 countries, found the drug worked best for patients not taking other Alzheimer's disease medications.
Experts are calling this a promising step that might change how we treat the disease.
AR1001 needs regulatory checks
AR1001 boosts blood flow to the brain and could help with memory.
AriBio, the South Korean company that makes AR1001, reported the study tracked 604 people taking no other drugs for Alzheimer's, and saw real benefits for those only on AR1001.
But for people already using other treatments, results weren't as strong.
Researchers say more studies and regulatory checks are needed before this once-a-day tablet can be prescribed to treat Alzheimer's.