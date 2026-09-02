Arattai August update adds folders, formatting and quicker pairing
Arattai just dropped its August update, and it's all about making chats easier to organize and share.
Android and web users get handy upgrades like chat folders, improved text formatting, and quicker device pairing, so everyday messaging feels a bit more effortless.
Folders, Markdown preview, names and timestamps
Now you can sort conversations into folders like family or work, making it simple to find what you need fast.
The new Markdown Preview shows off formatted text with headings and bold styles, so shared content looks cleaner.
Plus, when you copy messages, they include the sender's name and timestamp for extra context.
Simpler pairing, emoji reactions and photos
Pairing your devices is now simpler than before.
You can react to stories with emoji right away or snap photos directly from the chat list; no more digging through menus.
More practical features are on the way soon!