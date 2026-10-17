Archeologists find Russian-linked projectile points at Shega Xdaltth'ii near Fairbanks
Technology
A team of archeologists just found thousands of ancient tools and artifacts at the Shega Xdaltth'ii site near Fairbanks, Alaska.
What's wild? Some of these diamond-shaped projectile points have only ever turned up in Russia before, hinting that an even older human presence in Alaska may still be waiting to be discovered.
Evidence suggests earlier Alaska human presence
The finds, things like tools, animal bones, and an old hearth, suggest this spot was a long-term camp for early humans.
The unique tools point to shared traditions with people across the Bering Land Bridge.
Researchers say this could suggest an even older human presence in Alaska than previously believed and are saying there must have been folks that were there far earlier, and we just got to find them.