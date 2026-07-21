Worrying: Arctic is losing its ice cover again
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that the previously observed slowdown in Arctic sea ice decline has come to an end. The research also highlights the largest year-to-year wintertime reduction ever recorded. The findings, which incorporate satellite observations of sea ice coverage from 2005 to 2025, showed no statistically significant decline in its extent during the 2005-2024 period.
Ice coverage
Temporary slowdown
The study's lead author Dr. Duo Chan from the University of Southampton's School of Ocean and Earth Science, noted that what seemed like a pause in the early 2020s was actually a temporary slowdown within a longer-term decline.
The researchers also observed that the area covered by Arctic sea ice in September, its annual minimum, has halved since satellite measurements began in 1979.
Temperature impact
Unusual sharp decline
The study also found that between 2024 and 2025, Arctic sea ice declined by a staggering 5.8%. This is the largest year-to-year wintertime drop ever recorded.
Co-author Dr. Alessandro Silvano said this sharp decline was unusual but physically plausible given current Arctic warming trends.
The researchers emphasized that the loss of winter sea ice could have far-reaching effects on weather patterns across the globe due to its role as an insulator between ocean and atmosphere temperatures.
Climate warning
Short-term recoveries could mask long-term trend
Chan warned that short-term recoveries could mask the long-term trend of Arctic sea ice change.
He pointed to the low winter ice extents in 2025 and 2026 as evidence that Arctic sea ice loss is continuing in a warming climate.
The study serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing impacts of global warming on our planet's ecosystems.