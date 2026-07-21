Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Worrying: Arctic is losing its ice cover again
Worrying: Arctic is losing its ice cover again
The research highlights the largest year-to-year wintertime reduction ever recorded

Worrying: Arctic is losing its ice cover again

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 21, 2026
12:07 pm
What's the story

A recent study has revealed that the previously observed slowdown in Arctic sea ice decline has come to an end. The research also highlights the largest year-to-year wintertime reduction ever recorded. The findings, which incorporate satellite observations of sea ice coverage from 2005 to 2025, showed no statistically significant decline in its extent during the 2005-2024 period.

Ice coverage

Temporary slowdown

The study's lead author Dr. Duo Chan from the University of Southampton's School of Ocean and Earth Science, noted that what seemed like a pause in the early 2020s was actually a temporary slowdown within a longer-term decline.

The researchers also observed that the area covered by Arctic sea ice in September, its annual minimum, has halved since satellite measurements began in 1979.

Temperature impact

Unusual sharp decline

The study also found that between 2024 and 2025, Arctic sea ice declined by a staggering 5.8%. This is the largest year-to-year wintertime drop ever recorded.

Co-author Dr. Alessandro Silvano said this sharp decline was unusual but physically plausible given current Arctic warming trends.

The researchers emphasized that the loss of winter sea ice could have far-reaching effects on weather patterns across the globe due to its role as an insulator between ocean and atmosphere temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Climate warning

Short-term recoveries could mask long-term trend

Chan warned that short-term recoveries could mask the long-term trend of Arctic sea ice change.

He pointed to the low winter ice extents in 2025 and 2026 as evidence that Arctic sea ice loss is continuing in a warming climate.

The study serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing impacts of global warming on our planet's ecosystems.

ADVERTISEMENT