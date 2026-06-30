Arcturus's laser method could cut grid losses up to 50%
Arcturus, a materials startup, has come up with a clever way to cut down energy loss in power grids.
Founder Amir Mashal's team uses lasers to infuse carbon nanomaterials into copper and aluminum wires, which helps keep electricity from turning into wasted heat.
If this works at scale, it could reduce grid losses by up to 50%, meaning more electricity is available when everyone needs it most.
Backed by $8 million, Arcturus enters testing
The cool part? These upgraded wires can handle more power without needing bigger cables, super useful as AI and electrification push demand higher.
Mashal says their tech could free up an extra 3% of electricity on average, and even 10% during peak times.
Backed by $8 million from investors like Toyota Ventures, Arcturus is now moving from Malibu garage prototypes to real-world testing in things like electric motors and data centers.