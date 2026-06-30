Arcturus's laser method could cut grid losses up to 50% Technology Jun 30, 2026

Arcturus, a materials startup, has come up with a clever way to cut down energy loss in power grids.

Founder Amir Mashal's team uses lasers to infuse carbon nanomaterials into copper and aluminum wires, which helps keep electricity from turning into wasted heat.

If this works at scale, it could reduce grid losses by up to 50%, meaning more electricity is available when everyone needs it most.