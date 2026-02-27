Arduino, Qualcomm, Get Set Learn join forces for AI robotics

Kids will learn to build their own projects

This initiative will weave coding, electronics, AI, and robotics right into school lessons.

Atal Tinkering Labs and STEAM labs will become certification hubs where students can earn credentials while experimenting.

With Arduino's open-source hardware and Qualcomm's on-device AI tech, kids get to create responsive projects that work locally—reducing reliance on the cloud—helping them pick up future-ready skills that really matter.