Arduino, Qualcomm, Get Set Learn join forces for AI robotics
Technology
Arduino and Qualcomm are teaming up with edtech firm Get Set Learn to make AI and robotics a real part of everyday learning in Indian schools.
The goal? To let students actually build and interact with smart systems in the classroom, so tech doesn't just stay in textbooks—it comes alive.
Kids will learn to build their own projects
This initiative will weave coding, electronics, AI, and robotics right into school lessons.
Atal Tinkering Labs and STEAM labs will become certification hubs where students can earn credentials while experimenting.
With Arduino's open-source hardware and Qualcomm's on-device AI tech, kids get to create responsive projects that work locally—reducing reliance on the cloud—helping them pick up future-ready skills that really matter.