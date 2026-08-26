Arga Labs raises $10 million for digital twin AI training
Technology
Arga Labs just raised $10 million to make AI training smarter for big business software.
Led by General Catalyst, with backing from Box Group and others, the startup stands out for using a full-scale digital twin of the program to help train AI agents more realistically.
Digital twins create safe resettable practice
These digital twins let Arga's AI agents practice real tasks, like matching up duplicate leads or syncing data between programs, in a safe, resettable environment.
As General Catalyst's managing director Yuri Sagalov, who also runs the firm's seed program, put it, strong training setups like this are key for making enterprise AI actually useful and reliable.