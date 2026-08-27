Ariane 6 to launch MTG-I2 from French Guiana today
Technology
Arianespace's Ariane 6 is launching the MTG-I2 weather satellite today (August 27, 2026) from French Guiana.
The action kicks off at 4:10pm EDT (2010 GMT), and you can stream it live on Space.com or Arianespace's channels if you want to catch the moment.
MTG-I2 designed to boost storm forecasting
MTG-I2 is a hefty, next-generation satellite designed to boost weather forecasts and help spot severe storms faster. It joins its siblings in orbit to complete EUMETSAT's geostationary network.
If all goes well, Ariane 6 will drop it into place about 36 minutes after liftoff, making this the rocket's ninth mission since debuting in 2024.