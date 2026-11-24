Arianespace launches 36 Amazon satellites, 136 delivered in total
Amazon's orbital communications network hit a new milestone as 36 satellites were sent into orbit on Tuesday, thanks to Arianespace's Ariane 6 rocket.
This brings Amazon's total of satellites delivered to orbit by Arianespace to 136, all part of its plan to build a massive network and compete with Elon Musk's Starlink.
Amazon plans 24 launches with Arianespace
After some recent setbacks, including a rocket malfunction that lost 40 satellites, Amazon is doubling down with Arianespace, boosting planned launches to 24 after adding six new contracts.
Arianespace also aims to ramp up Ariane 6 launches to 12 per year by about 2030.
Amazon had aimed to roll out internet service in multiple countries by early 2026, but had not begun providing coverage as of Nov. 24, 2026.