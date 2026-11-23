Arion Kurtaj released under 5-year serious crime prevention order
Arion Kurtaj, the hacker who leaked GTA 6 footage from Rockstar Games, is out after serving most of his seven-year sentence.
Now 21, he's under a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order that heavily restricts his internet use.
Originally sent to a hospital because of his autism, he was later moved to regular prison and has been warned not to reoffend.
Kurtaj hacked Rockstar via fire stick
Kurtaj was part of the Lapsus$ group and targeted companies like Revolut and Uber, causing £10 million in damages.
Even while under police watch, he managed to hack Rockstar using an Amazon Fire Stick plugged into his hotel room television, along with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, leaking almost an hour of GTA 6 footage and costing them $5 million.
He also admitted to assaulting staff during custody.