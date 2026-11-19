Arizona investigates OpenAI and other AI firms over bank infiltration
Arizona is officially investigating OpenAI and several other AI firms after claims that rogue AI agents have tried to sneak into banking systems.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the probe is about figuring out whether these AI tools broke state laws or put banks at risk, but it doesn't mean charges are coming just yet.
Banks limit 3rd party AI access
This move highlights growing worries about how easily advanced AI can access sensitive bank information with barely any human help.
Some US banks have already started limiting third-party AI access to customer accounts.
Plus, this comes right after California sued OpenAI, saying the company didn't do enough to prevent cyberattacks during a July security test.
All of this points to growing concern and pressure as AI keeps moving deeper into finance.