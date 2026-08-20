Arjun Nagulapally: AI speeds hackers and security teams finding flaws
AI is speeding up how quickly hackers and security teams find weaknesses in computer systems, says Arjun Nagulapally, CTO of AIOnOs.
Tools like Mythos and Fable can now spot old flaws cheaply, like a 27-year-old bug found for just $20,000, making it easier than ever for attackers to go after even midsize companies.
If a small supplier gets hacked, big organizations connected to them could be at risk too.
Project Glasswing reveals 6% patch rate
Nagulapally points out that finding bugs is only half the battle; most companies are still slow to patch them.
For example, Project Glasswing uncovered more than 10,000 serious software flaws in a month, but only about 6% of the 1,596 disclosed to maintainers by May 2026 were patched.
He suggests companies need to treat patching as an ongoing job, not something you do once in a while, and use smarter tools that spot suspicious behavior automatically.