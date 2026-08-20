Arjun Nagulapally: AI speeds hackers and security teams finding flaws

AI is speeding up how quickly hackers and security teams find weaknesses in computer systems, says Arjun Nagulapally, CTO of AIOnOs.

Tools like Mythos and Fable can now spot old flaws cheaply, like a 27-year-old bug found for just $20,000, making it easier than ever for attackers to go after even midsize companies.

If a small supplier gets hacked, big organizations connected to them could be at risk too.