Arm CEO Rene Haas says AI could help cure cancer
Technology
AI might actually help us crack the code on curing cancer, according to Rene Haas, CEO of Arm Holdings.
He told the BBC that understanding how cancer messes with our DNA is just too complicated for humans and current tech, but he's confident AI will eventually figure it out.
AI x-rays speed NHS lung diagnoses
Haas pointed out that AI-powered X-rays are speeding up lung disease diagnoses for millions in the U.K.'s NHS this year.
He also sees big changes coming soon, like robots learning new jobs thanks to smarter AI.
Still, he admits there are chip shortages making things tricky right now.