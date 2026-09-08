Arm unveils C2-Ultra C2-Pro CPUs with built-in AI for Android
Arm just dropped its latest C2-Ultra and C2-Pro CPUs, plus the Mali G2-Ultra NX GPU, all set to power the next wave of Android devices.
Expect apps to launch 12% quicker and single-thread performance to jump by 15%.
The coolest part? These CPUs come with built-in AI smarts, so your phone won't need extra processors for those features.
Chips deliver 1.7x AI 15% browsing
With up to 1.7 times better AI performance and a 15% speed boost in web browsing, these chips are all about smoother multitasking and faster loading times.
Gamers get a treat too: the Mali G2-Ultra NX GPU brings "desktop-class" performance, smoother gameplay with frame generation, upscaled visuals, and support for Unreal Engine 5's "MegaLights."
First up to use this tech is Xiaomi's upcoming 18 Fold phone with the XRing O3 chip.