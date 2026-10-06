1 in 8 cancer cases linked to preventable infections: Study
What's the story
A recent study published in The Lancet Oncology has revealed that nearly one in eight cancer cases globally are linked to infections. These infections are often treatable or preventable, indicating that many of these cancers could have been avoided altogether. The research highlights the potential for early intervention and prevention strategies to significantly reduce the burden of infection-related cancers worldwide.
Infection impact
Major contributors to infection-related cancers
The study estimates that around 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024, or 12% of all diagnoses, were attributable to infections.
The main culprits were Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and human papillomavirus (HPV), which together accounted for over 1.5 million cancer cases that year.
Other infections such as hepatitis B (HBV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and hepatitis C (HCV) also contributed significantly to infection-related cancers globally in 2024.
Prevention strategies
Prevention measures already exist
Harriet Rumgay, an epidemiologist at the International Agency for Research on Cancer and a study author, emphasized that highly effective prevention measures already exist for four of the five leading infectious causes of cancer.
These include vaccines for HPV and hepatitis B, as well as testing and treatments for H. pylori and hepatitis C.
The researchers used data from the Global Cancer Observatory's Cancer Today database to estimate global cancer incidence in 2024 and its relationship with infections.
Global disparity
Disparities in cancer burden
The study also found that the burden of infection-related cancers is not evenly distributed across the globe.
Low-income and middle-income countries accounted for 77% of all infection-attributable cancer cases, highlighting disparities in access to vaccines, screening, testing, and treatment.
This knowledge can help health officials target resources toward strategies with the potential to save lives from these preventable cancers.
Risk reduction
Potential for cancer prevention
The study also highlights that vaccination and treatment can significantly reduce the risk of cancer from certain infections.
For instance, screening for hepatitis C and treating those infected can prevent future cancer cases.
Similarly, treating H. pylori infection with antibiotics reduces the risk of stomach cancer.
Vaccination against HPV and hepatitis B also demonstrates how preventive measures can help avoid infection-related cancers.