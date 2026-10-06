1 in 8 cancer cases linked to preventable infections: Study

The study estimates that around 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024, or 12% of all diagnoses, were attributable to infections.

The main culprits were Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and human papillomavirus (HPV), which together accounted for over 1.5 million cancer cases that year.

Other infections such as hepatitis B (HBV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and hepatitis C (HCV) also contributed significantly to infection-related cancers globally in 2024.