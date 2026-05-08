Artemis 2 astronauts record meteoroid flashes on Moon's far side
NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts just got to see something pretty wild: quick flashes of light on the Moon's far side, caused by meteoroids slamming into the surface.
Cameras usually miss these bursts, so having humans there made a real difference.
As NASA's Molly Wasser put it, these sightings help us understand how often and how hard space rocks hit the Moon.
Citizen scientists add impact flash data
People back on Earth (yes, regular citizen scientists) helped out by tracking impact flashes too, adding to what the crew saw.
All this info is key for planning future moon bases in safer spots. Plus, photos from 31 Orion spacecraft cameras will be released within six months so anyone can dig into the data.
Artemis 2 is part of NASA's broader Artemis program to advance future human lunar exploration.