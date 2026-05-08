Artemis 2 astronauts record meteoroid flashes on Moon's far side

Citizen scientists add impact flash data

People back on Earth (yes, regular citizen scientists) helped out by tracking impact flashes too, adding to what the crew saw.

All this info is key for planning future moon bases in safer spots. Plus, photos from 31 Orion spacecraft cameras will be released within six months so anyone can dig into the data.

Artemis 2 is part of NASA's broader Artemis program to advance future human lunar exploration.