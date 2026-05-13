Artemis II astronauts discussed mission risks on Oprah Winfrey's podcast
Before heading out on their 10-day trip around the moon, Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen shared how they had some honest conversations with their families and crew about the risks of space travel.
On Oprah's podcast, they explained that talking openly about what could happen was a key part of getting ready for this historic journey.
Artemis II crew shared personal goodbyes
Wiseman discussed his will with his daughters so they'd understand what was at stake.
Koch waited until quarantine to tell her husband but said their love and peace meant everything.
Glover shared a poem for his kids and crew about facing danger bravely.
Hansen talked about how the team promised to look out for each other if things went wrong.
Artemis II returned safely April 10
The crew made it back safely on April 10, the first time anyone's flown around the moon since 1972.
While they didn't land, Artemis II is a big step in NASA's plan to put people back on the moon within the next two years.