Artemis II astronauts landed safely after 10-day Moon trip
NASA's Artemis II crew just wrapped up a 10-day trip around the Moon and landed safely back on Earth.
The four astronauts, representing the US and Canada, shared live Moon views and ran science experiments from their Orion spacecraft, which was about the size of a camper van.
Living in such tight quarters wasn't always easy, especially when their toilet system had issues mid-mission.
NASA will fine tune Artemis III
The team made the most of their small space by setting up flexible zones for sleeping, eating, and working, thanks to plenty of pre-launch training.
Even with minor hiccups like waste-disposal issues, they managed to adapt and keep things running smoothly.
NASA says lessons from this mission will help fine-tune Artemis III, a test run in Earth orbit before aiming for a Moon landing in 2028, with only small tweaks expected for future flights.