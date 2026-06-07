Artemis II astronauts landed safely after 10-day Moon trip

NASA will fine tune Artemis III

The team made the most of their small space by setting up flexible zones for sleeping, eating, and working, thanks to plenty of pre-launch training.

Even with minor hiccups like waste-disposal issues, they managed to adapt and keep things running smoothly.

NASA says lessons from this mission will help fine-tune Artemis III, a test run in Earth orbit before aiming for a Moon landing in 2028, with only small tweaks expected for future flights.