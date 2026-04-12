Artemis II astronauts photograph Earth using iPhone 17 Pro Max
Technology
Astronauts on NASA's Artemis II mission snapped some incredible photos of Earth using just an iPhone 17 Pro Max while heading to the Moon.
These shots, recently shared by NASA, feature Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman floating in Orion with our planet glowing behind them, a pretty cool reminder of how far tech (and selfies) have come.
NASA posts 3 front-facing camera images
NASA released three standout images: Koch appears in silhouette with her hair drifting in zero gravity, clouds swirling over Earth through the window; Wiseman is caught gazing at our curved planet; and there's a wide shot showing just how tiny Earth looks from space.
All were taken with the phone's front-facing camera, showing off both astronaut life and some serious smartphone power.