Artemis II crew to try breaking Apollo 13 distance record
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission is making history as four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, set out to break the Apollo 13 record for farthest human travel from Earth.
You can watch it all unfold live on Netflix and Prime Video starting at 1pm ET today (April 6).
Orion passes Moon around 6437km
The crew will fly the Orion spacecraft within just over 6437km of the Moon at about 7:02pm ET, aiming to beat Apollo 13's distance record of 400170km.
Expect a brief communications blackout when Orion passes behind the Moon.
This marks NASA's mission, and you can also catch it on HBO Max, Hulu, and more.