Artemis II crew trains in photography at Johnson Space Center
NASA's Artemis II crew is getting hands-on with advanced photography training at Johnson Space Center, using a mock Orion spacecraft and simulated lunar landscapes.
Led by RIT alumni Katrina Willoughby and Paul Reichart, two of the four astronauts are preparing to snap the kind of photos that make both scientists and space fans look twice.
Crew trains with Nikon D5 cameras
Armed with trusty Nikon D5 cameras, the team is learning to capture images that are not just scientifically useful but also visually stunning.
Willoughby says it's about recording data and catching those unexpected moments of beauty.
Astronaut Victor Glover hopes their shots will help us all understand the Moon and our solar system better, while Christina Koch wants to inspire future explorers by sharing space's awe and grandeur.