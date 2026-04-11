Artemis II crew trains in photography at Johnson Space Center

Crew trains with Nikon D5 cameras

Armed with trusty Nikon D5 cameras, the team is learning to capture images that are not just scientifically useful but also visually stunning.

Willoughby says it's about recording data and catching those unexpected moments of beauty.

Astronaut Victor Glover hopes their shots will help us all understand the Moon and our solar system better, while Christina Koch wants to inspire future explorers by sharing space's awe and grandeur.