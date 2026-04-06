Artemis II to reach 406777km, break Apollo 13 record Technology Apr 06, 2026

NASA's Artemis II crew is about to make history, flying past the moon for the first time in over five decades.

On Monday, April 6, 2026, they will enter the moon's gravity and surpass Apollo 13's distance record earlier in the day, reaching 406777km from Earth.

The team will also get a close look at about 35 different lunar features, helping scientists learn more about our closest neighbor.