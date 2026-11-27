Matty Burnham, a watercolor artist from the UK, discovered a Pinterest account impersonating his illustrations in 2024.

The account was creating AI versions of his watercolors and selling them through fake profiles on Shopify, Facebook, and Instagram.

Burnham traced the account to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam but doesn't know who was behind it.

He said these AI-generated art profiles "monetize Facebook," misleading users into thinking they're genuine artists while directing them to various websites with shops and ads.