Artists ditch Instagram, Facebook, fearing AI could replicate their creations
What's the story
A number of artists have decided to leave Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Their decision comes amid concerns that these platforms are being used by artificial intelligence (AI) systems to replicate their work without permission. The issue was highlighted by CNN, which spoke with over a dozen artists about how they are dealing with the current AI situation.
Exploitation
Artist's work was stolen and sold online
Matty Burnham, a watercolor artist from the UK, discovered a Pinterest account impersonating his illustrations in 2024.
The account was creating AI versions of his watercolors and selling them through fake profiles on Shopify, Facebook, and Instagram.
Burnham traced the account to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam but doesn't know who was behind it.
He said these AI-generated art profiles "monetize Facebook," misleading users into thinking they're genuine artists while directing them to various websites with shops and ads.
Policy changes
New terms of service allow scraping data
The issue has prompted some independent artists to reconsider their presence on Meta platforms, especially with the tech giant's proposed updates to its terms of service.
The new rules would still allow automated software to scrape external websites and extract large amounts of data without permission from business account owners.
This includes personal portfolios, online stores, and links to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads business accounts.
Concerns raised
Creators concerned about livelihood, creative ownership
Tim O'Brien, a board member at the Society of Illustrators, stressed that artists deserve meaningful consent, fair compensation, and accessible ways to challenge unauthorized exploitations of their work.
He said for many artists, this is not just a legal dispute but also a question of livelihood, creative ownership, consent and basic fairness.
Creators also expressed concern over how these new terms could allow independent artists' images and styles to be scraped without their knowledge for training generative AI models.
Artist response
Artists deleting their accounts on Meta platforms
Samantha Waldron, co-owner of Dutcher Photography in Madison, Wisconsin, said she deleted all business and personal Facebook pages earlier this month.
She has also transitioned her Instagram business accounts to personal ones and removed all external website links from Meta account bios.
Megan Wimberley, founder of Cowgirl Artists of America in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is deleting all her Meta accounts due to these new terms, which she considers a major breach of trust.
Economic impact
AI-generated artwork impacting creator economy
AI-generated artwork has serious repercussions on the creator economy, forcing artists to change their strategy on how they reach an audience.
Andrew Scott, a contemporary artist from Rochester, New York, confronted an AI art impersonator in September about copying his work.
The person admitted to using Scott's original work as a starting point for her own AI-generated art videos, which she then shared on Instagram, misleadingly presenting them as her own creations.