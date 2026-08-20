Arturo Bejar tells court Mark Zuckerberg prioritized growth over safety
Technology
Arturo Bejar, a former Meta engineering director, just told a California court that Mark Zuckerberg puts company growth ahead of protecting young users.
He shared how even his own daughter faced harassment on Instagram and said Meta ignored tools that could spot underage users because profits mattered more.
The trial, brought by 29 US states, claims Meta's platforms are addictive and risky for kids' mental health.
Meta hit by $942 million judgment
Meta has been sued before over child safety issues, including a $942 million judgment in New Mexico.
This latest trial could mean big changes for Instagram and Facebook if the court rules against them.
As Bejar bluntly put it, "You just cannot trust Mark Zuckerberg with kids."