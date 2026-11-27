Aryaman Taparia, Shloak Bihani create Sajag AI for day-care CCTV
Two 15-year-olds, Aryaman Taparia from Noida and Shloak Bihani from Hyderabad, have created Sajag AI, a smart tool that watches day-care CCTV feeds and alerts staff within seconds if it spots something risky for kids.
The goal? Faster responses and safer environments for little ones.
Sajag AI deployed in 18 centers
Sajag AI has begun deploying in 18 Aveksha day-care centers thanks to the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE).
It uses the centers' existing cameras, so there's no need for upgrades.
While early tests showed a few false alarms, the students are working on making it even smarter, all while balancing school and learning AI on their own.