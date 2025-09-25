Next Article
Asana's new AI teammates can help you get more done
Technology
Asana just rolled out "AI Teammates," smart assistants designed to help teams get more done together.
Announced today, these AI agents can jump in on tasks like drafting marketing copy or checking code, aiming to support—not replace—real people.
AI teammates are now in public beta
Powered by Asana's Work Graph, AI Teammates understand team goals and can even automate complex jobs.
They're now in public beta via Asana's AI Studio, with a full launch planned for early 2027.
Plus, you'll always know what your AI teammate is up to thanks to built-in transparency features.