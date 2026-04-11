Asgard archaea found in Shark Bay could illuminate life evolution
Technology
Scientists in Australia recently found a microbe from the Asgard group living in the salty waters of Shark Bay, and it might help explain how humans and all complex life came to exist.
This tiny organism is closely related to the cells that make up our bodies and could show how life evolved from simple bacteria into something much more complex.
Asgard archaea proteins support mitochondria origin
Asgard archaea have special proteins that link them to complex life forms like us.
They support the idea that early microbes swallowed other bacteria, which later became mitochondria, the energy centers of our cells.