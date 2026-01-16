Ashley St. Clair sues Elon Musk's xAI over 'deepfake' images
Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair is taking legal action against Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, after its chatbot Grok allegedly created explicit deepfake images of her and other women and children without their consent.
Filed on January 15 in New York, the lawsuit claims xAI's technology enabled this exploitation and didn't do enough to stop it.
What happened with Grok—and why it matters
St. Clair says users of Grok used her photos to generate fake undressed images, some of which stayed online even after she reported them.
An AI Forensics study found that 53% of Grok images reviewed contained individuals in minimal attire, and 81% were women.
St. Clair's lawyer calls this a major design flaw and wants accountability.
Amid all this, St. Clair lost monetization on X for speaking out and is also facing a custody battle with Musk over their son; she's now pushing for stronger laws against AI-powered image abuse in the US.