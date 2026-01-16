Ashley St. Clair sues Elon Musk's xAI over 'deepfake' images

What happened with Grok—and why it matters

St. Clair says users of Grok used her photos to generate fake undressed images, some of which stayed online even after she reported them.

An AI Forensics study found that 53% of Grok images reviewed contained individuals in minimal attire, and 81% were women.

St. Clair's lawyer calls this a major design flaw and wants accountability.

Amid all this, St. Clair lost monetization on X for speaking out and is also facing a custody battle with Musk over their son; she's now pushing for stronger laws against AI-powered image abuse in the US.