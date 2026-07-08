AssuranceAmerica confirms March breach exposed nearly 7 million driver's license data
Technology
AssuranceAmerica, a US insurance company, just confirmed a huge data breach: hackers got into their system back in March and stole personal information from almost 7 million people.
Details like names, contact information, driver's license numbers, and auto insurance records were all taken.
It's the biggest leak of driver's license data so far this year.
Notification letters start July 10
If you're affected, keep an eye out: notification letters start going out July 10.
The stolen information also includes policy details and claim records linked to drivers and vehicles.
This isn't an isolated case either; big hacks like this have been happening more often lately (remember the Texas state breach?).
It's raising some real concerns about how safe our ID data is these days.