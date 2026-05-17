Asteroid 2026 JH2 will pass 91,000km from Earth Technology May 17, 2026

Heads up, space fans: asteroid 2026 JH2 is swinging by Earth on May 18, 2026.

This rock is about the size of a cricket pitch, between 15 and 35 meters wide, and will cruise past us just 91,000km away, which is way closer than the moon.

It was spotted recently at Arizona's Mount Lemmon Observatory and belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth objects.