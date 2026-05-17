Asteroid 2026 JH2 will pass 91,000km from Earth
Heads up, space fans: asteroid 2026 JH2 is swinging by Earth on May 18, 2026.
This rock is about the size of a cricket pitch, between 15 and 35 meters wide, and will cruise past us just 91,000km away, which is way closer than the moon.
It was spotted recently at Arizona's Mount Lemmon Observatory and belongs to the Apollo group of near-Earth objects.
Scientists say 0 impact risk
JH2 will zip by at a speedy 9.14km per second and reach its closest point around 9:53pm IST.
No worries, though, scientists say there is zero risk of it hitting Earth thanks to precise tracking.
If you are into stargazing, you might catch it with an amateur telescope near Ursa Major.
Virtual Telescope Project to livestream JH2
You do not need fancy equipment: the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy plans a live stream of the flyby.
It is a cool chance for anyone to watch this cosmic visitor glide past and for scientists to learn more about asteroids up close.