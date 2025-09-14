Asteroid deflection could lead to collision with Earth

Probability maps for safer impact zones

To help avoid these risks, researchers led by Rahil Makadia have created "probability maps" that show which impact zones on asteroids are safest and steer clear of those dangerous keyholes.

Making these maps requires detailed info about each asteroid—like its shape and spin—which is best gathered by space missions, though telescopes can give us quick data in a pinch.

The European Space Agency's Hera mission is set to visit the DART site in December 2026 to improve these techniques even more, making sure future planetary defense efforts stay smart and accurate.