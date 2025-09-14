Crying babies can heat up your face, study finds

A fresh study out this week found that hearing a baby cry can actually raise the temperature of an adult's face—yep, your body reacts before you even realize it. Researchers from Jean Monnet University and the University of Saint-Etienne say this is probably our brains nudging us to pay attention and help.

How chaotic cries affected listeners When 41 adults listened to recordings of babies crying during a bath or after getting vaccinated, cries with sudden pitch changes, rough sounds, and chaotic vibrations (what scientists call "nonlinear phenomena") made faces heat up even more.

These chaotic cries are usually a sign that a baby is truly in pain.

Men, women equally affected It didn't matter if listeners were men or women; everyone's faces warmed up when they heard distress signals.

This suggests humans might be wired to instantly spot when a baby really needs help.