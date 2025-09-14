Finnish startup IQM raises $300 million to challenge IBM, Google in quantum
IQM, a Finnish quantum computing startup, just scored over $300 million in new funding—led by a US investor.
This big win highlights how Europe is stepping up in the quantum race.
Co-CEO Jan Goetz shared that the field is finally moving from theory to real-world use, and IQM feels ready to go head-to-head with giants like IBM and Google.
IQM's journey and future vision
Launched in 2018, IQM builds superconducting quantum processors using scalable chip tech.
Last year, they hit 99.9% fidelity—a huge deal for cutting down errors in quantum computing.
They're now Europe's top seller of on-premises quantum computers, mostly working with research labs like Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
While hardware sales are their bread and butter right now, Goetz expects a shift toward a future where "quantum as a service" could be the norm.