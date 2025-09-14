Finnish startup IQM raises $300 million to challenge IBM, Google in quantum Technology Sep 14, 2025

IQM, a Finnish quantum computing startup, just scored over $300 million in new funding—led by a US investor.

This big win highlights how Europe is stepping up in the quantum race.

Co-CEO Jan Goetz shared that the field is finally moving from theory to real-world use, and IQM feels ready to go head-to-head with giants like IBM and Google.