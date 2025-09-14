Eye drops could help you see up close without glasses
Eye drops containing pilocarpine and diclofenac might soon help people ditch their reading glasses or avoid surgery for presbyopia—the age-related struggle to see things up close.
These promising results were just presented at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) meeting in Copenhagen this week.
Drops helped many patients read 2 extra lines on chart
Researchers in Argentina gave 766 adults with presbyopia these eye drops twice a day.
Most saw clearer near vision within an hour—many could read two extra lines on an eye chart—and the benefits lasted up to two years, even helping them focus at different distances.
How they work, side effects, and future of treatment
Pilocarpine helps your eyes refocus by flexing certain muscles, while diclofenac keeps things comfortable by reducing inflammation.
Side effects like dim vision or headaches were mild and temporary.
Experts say bigger studies are needed before these drops become a go-to fix, but it's definitely a hopeful step forward.