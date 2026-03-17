Asteroid Ryugu has all 5 nucleobases, confirming life's building blocks

Japan's Hayabusa2 mission brought back tiny samples from Ryugu, which researchers tested using super-sensitive tools. Previous research had detected uracil, but now, for the first time, all five nucleobases (adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine, and uracil) have been detected together.

Implications for understanding life's origins

Ryugu's balanced mix of these molecules is different from other space rocks we've studied before.

Since similar findings have now popped up on more than one asteroid, it's looking more likely that life's building blocks were scattered across the solar system, and maybe even delivered to early Earth by asteroids.