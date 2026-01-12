This massive 2,300-foot asteroid spins every 2 minutes!

A group of ultra-fast-rotating asteroids has been discovered in the solar system , with one of them spinning at an unprecedented speed. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile , which features the world's largest digital camera, detected 19 such asteroids in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and highlights how an asteroid's rotation can reveal its formation history and composition.

Discovery Ultra-fast rotators: A new class of asteroids Among the 76 asteroids studied, 16 are super-fast rotators, spinning between 13 minutes and 2.2 hours. Three are ultra-fast ones, rotating once every five minutes or less. All these asteroids are at least 300 feet long, with some exceeding 3,000 feet in diameter. The most fascinating among them is the asteroid designated as 2025 MN45, which has been dubbed the fastest-spinning asteroid among those measuring over half a kilometer across.

Unusual characteristics Asteroid 2025 MN45's unprecedented speed and stability The asteroid 2025 MN45, which is a massive 2,300 feet in diameter, spins once every 1.88 minutes. This incredible speed would normally cause it to break apart but that hasn't happened yet. "Clearly, this asteroid must be made of material that has very high strength in order to keep it in one piece as it spins so rapidly," said lead author Sarah Greenstreet.