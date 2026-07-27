AstraZeneca's Ultomiris misses HSCT-TMA target but seeks pediatric approval

AstraZeneca's rare disease drug, Ultomiris, didn't hit its key target in a big late-stage trial for HSCT-TMA, a tough complication after stem cell transplants.

The study missed the mark for event-free survival at 26 weeks, though there were hints it might help.

Despite the setback, AstraZeneca isn't giving up and is pushing ahead to get Ultomiris approved for children.