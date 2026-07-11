Astrobase tests India's 1st full-flow staged combustion rocket engine

Astrobase backed by IN-SPACe and ₹25cr

This methane-powered engine can lift up to 80 tons and is built to fly over 50 times, making rockets way more reusable.

Astrobase was started in 2024 by former ISRO scientist Devakumar Thammisetty and entrepreneur Neeraj Khandelwal.

With backing from IN-SPACe and ₹25 crore in funding, they are aiming to help India close the satellite gap with countries like the US (which has more than 13,000 satellites vs. India's 55), with plans for an orbital launch by 2028.