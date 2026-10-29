Astrolab to send Hewlett Packard Enterprise Spaceborne Computer-4 to Moon
Astrolab is about to make history by sending an AI supercomputer to the Moon for the first time ever.
Later this year, their FLIP rover will land near the lunar south pole, carrying Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Spaceborne Computer-4.
The goal? To run some seriously cool AI and GPU-powered experiments in the Moon's harsh environment, helping set the stage for future lunar missions and even new space businesses.
Spaceborne Computer-4 to test lunar AI
This project is part of NASA's Artemis program and could totally change how we explore the Moon.
The Spaceborne Computer-4 is built tough, with special hardware that lets it survive extreme lunar conditions and keep working through long nights without sunlight.
It will process camera feeds, map out terrain, and even navigate using software originally designed for Mars exploration.
By testing if AI can work reliably on the Moon (where there is no GPS), Astrolab is paving the way for humans to live (and maybe even work) on the lunar surface someday.