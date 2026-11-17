Astronaut Anil Menon details powdery mildew experiment in space
Astronaut Anil Menon just shared details about a cool experiment to help protect plants in space.
The project looks at how thale cress plants handle powdery mildew, a plant disease, when grown in space.
Figuring this out is key, since healthy plants are crucial for food and oxygen on future moon and Mars missions.
Thale cress trials seek genetic changes
Menon explained that by growing both susceptible and partially resistant thale cress plants in space, scientists can see how they react to disease outside of earth.
The hope is to spot genetic changes and come up with better ways to keep space crops healthy.