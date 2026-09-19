Astronaut Anil Menon posts nighttime Earth timelapse from Dragon spacecraft
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon dropped a gorgeous time-lapse of Earth at night from the Dragon spacecraft.
Using three-second exposures through the window, he captured glowing city lights, storms, and even blue glows from squid boats, all set against the Milky Way.
Anil Menon's video drew online praise
Menon's video quickly wowed people online, with comments like "amazing" and "extraordinary" popping up everywhere.
He highlighted how unique these colors and views are from orbit, giving everyone a rare peek at our planet's nighttime beauty straight from space.