Astronaut Anil Menon shares 2 15-second night photos of Earth
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just shared two amazing night shots from space: one over India glowing bright yellow from city lights, and another near Vietnam with a red streak and fishing boats lighting up the dark ocean.
He used 15-second exposures to capture how different places shine after dark.
Photos highlight India and Vietnam lights
Menon's photos really show how artificial light changes what Earth looks like at night. India's cities create a golden glow, while Vietnam's fishing boats stand out against the ocean.
Menon shared the images from compiled 15-second exposures, and these shots give us a fresh look at our planet's nighttime vibes from way above.