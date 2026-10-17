Astronaut Anil Menon shares cupola view as nights shorten
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon, sharing a view from the cupola, said the nights were becoming shorter with each orbit as the crew heads into high beta, when sunlight is nonstop.
Anil Menon's post wows social media
Menon's gratitude for these incredible sights was clear, and his post quickly wowed social media users.
People couldn't get over how amazing the cupola views are and loved hearing about daily life in space.
These moments give us all a peek into what it's really like to live and watch day turn to night in orbit.