Astronaut Anil Menon shares space station video of green aurora
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon posted a stunning video from the space station, showing off a glowing green aurora against the darkness of space.
This colorful light show was sparked by strong solar activity and looked especially magical against the darkness of space.
Anil Menon praises aurora on X
Sharing his excitement on X, Menon wrote, "Tonight's amazing aurora after significant solar activity! As seen from the station."
His post grabbed attention, with people calling it "Just awesome." and "Electrifying."
If you're curious: Menon shared a green aurora after significant solar activity.