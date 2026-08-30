Astronaut Don Pettit shares surreal star trail video from ISS
Technology
Astronaut Don Pettit posted a jaw-dropping video from the International Space Station (ISS) on X.
The clip shows star trails and wild atmospheric effects, giving us a glimpse of what space really looks like.
Pettit described it as "Surreal!," pointing out how stars make thin lines as the ISS orbits, with arcs forming to its side.
ISS footage shows purple lightning spots
The video also catches flashes of lightning, creating purple spots in the time history, city lights streak past below, and a faint red glow in Earth's upper atmosphere: what Pettit calls "cool physics."
Social media went wild for it: one user called it "physics creating space art," while another thanked Pettit for letting us enjoy a little of what you see, Don.