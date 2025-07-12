Astronaut Shukla's post-return rehabilitation

Shukla's experience will help ISRO for India's Gaganyaan mission

During his time in space, Shukla worked on experiments like studying microalgae—a possible game-changer for future long space trips.

The team is bringing back over 263kg of science gear and data from more than 60 experiments.

All this research will help ISRO get ready for India's big Gaganyaan mission in 2027, with Shukla's experience playing a key role.