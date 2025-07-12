Next Article
Astronaut Shukla's post-return rehabilitation
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to Earth on July 15, wrapping up his 18-day adventure aboard the International Space Station with the Axiom-4 crew.
He'll splash down off the California coast at 3pm IST and then spend a week in rehab, getting used to gravity again.
Shukla's experience will help ISRO for India's Gaganyaan mission
During his time in space, Shukla worked on experiments like studying microalgae—a possible game-changer for future long space trips.
The team is bringing back over 263kg of science gear and data from more than 60 experiments.
All this research will help ISRO get ready for India's big Gaganyaan mission in 2027, with Shukla's experience playing a key role.