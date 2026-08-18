Astronauts Menon and Meir grow kale, wasabi mustard on ISS
NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Jessica Meir just pulled off a space gardening win: they grew kale and wasabi mustard on the International Space Station using NASA's Veggie system.
After a month of tending their mini space farm, they got to enjoy a fresh meal, marking another step toward astronauts growing their own food for future Moon and Mars missions.
Menon praises harvest, notes mission benefits
Menon called their harvest possibly the best food they've ever had in orbit, saying it brought back nutrients that usually get lost in packed meals.
He also gave props to Nasa's Veggie team for guiding them and joked, "Mark Watney would be proud," a fun nod to The Martian.
Growing food up there means fewer supply runs from Earth and helps astronauts stay healthier (and happier) on long missions.