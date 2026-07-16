Astronomers confirm helium atmosphere on potentially habitable LHS 1140 b

Led by Collin Cherubim, the team used a special spectrograph in Chile to catch helium during the planet's pass in front of its star, a big deal for exoplanet science.

Even with harsh radiation from its red dwarf sun (which usually strips atmospheres away), LHS 1140 b has kept its air for billions of years.

This gives hope that other rocky planets out there might also be able to hold onto their atmospheres, and maybe even support life.