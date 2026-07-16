Astronomers confirm helium atmosphere on potentially habitable LHS 1140 b
Technology
Astronomers just found an atmosphere around LHS 1140 b, a rocky planet 48 light-years away, sitting in its star's just-right zone for liquid water.
The planet's atmosphere has been detected to have helium, making it the first time scientists have confirmed this around a rocky world where life could be possible.
Study suggests rocky planets retain atmospheres
Led by Collin Cherubim, the team used a special spectrograph in Chile to catch helium during the planet's pass in front of its star, a big deal for exoplanet science.
Even with harsh radiation from its red dwarf sun (which usually strips atmospheres away), LHS 1140 b has kept its air for billions of years.
This gives hope that other rocky planets out there might also be able to hold onto their atmospheres, and maybe even support life.